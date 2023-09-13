Mantachie High School hosted the Mantachie Invitational Saturday morning. Both Mantachie’s and Tremont Attendance Center’s cross country teams ran in the event.
Tremont’s girls won the girls varsity 5k. Paige Gillespie finished third with a time of 26:27.00 to lead the Lady Eagles. Other top-25 finishers for Tremont included: 5th – Lilie Lentz; 10th – Kinsley White; 12th – Olivia Gillespie; 18th – Emma Diaz and 25th – Kara George.
Leading Mantachie was Kaylsey Hill with a fourth place finish with a time of 26:41.00. Other top-25 finishers for the Lady Mustangs included: 7th – Roxy Ryan; 13th – Annie Amon and 21st – Audrey Shell.
Mantachie’s boys won the boys varsity 5k, and Tremont finished second. Nate Williams third place finish, with a time of 20:52.74 led Mantachie. Other Mustangs inside the top-25: 6th – Miciah Morgan; 9th – Isaac Riley; 11th – Dylan Moore; 17th – Troy Bruce and 25th – Eli Michael.
Tremont was led by Leo Cousseau who finished second with a time of 20:52.38. Other top-25 finishers for Tremont: 4th – Dario Ortiz Rodriguez; 5th – Casey Myers; 18th – Cooper Platt and 21st 0 Casen Sturdivant.
Matachie’s Jordan Cantrell won the junior high boys two-mile race with a time of 13:17.00. Other Mantachie finishers: 6th – Dylan Tran; 8th – Camden Whitaker; 10th – Hudson Riley; 11th – Jason Cleveland; 13th – Case Buse and 18th – Camden Rogers.
Mantachie’s Emma Russell finished fourth in the girls junior high race and Brooklyn Foster finished fifth.
Itawamba Agricultural High School ran in the Mooreville Invitational at Hussey Sod Farm Saturday. Elyssa Nail finished 47th in the girls junior high two-mile race. Ross Wade finished 11th in the boys junior high race.
With a time of 22:30.00, Reagan Hayes led IAHS in the girls varsity 5k with a 12th place finish. Abigail Christman finished 46th, and Kate Stevents 50th.
Reece Hill and Karsten Bailey finished 38th and 39th in the boys varsity 5k. Hill ran a time of 20:16.79 and Bailey 20:17.23. Ashton Johnson also finished inside the top 50 with a 46th place finish.
