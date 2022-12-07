It was a busy week on the hardwood for Tremont basketball. The Eagles and Lady Eagles swept Thrasher on Saturday, earning a pair of wins for homecoming.
Lady Eagles pick first win of the season
The Lady Eagles were looking for their first victory of the season, and they finally got over the hump.
On Thursday and Friday, the Lady Eagles competed in the Smithville tournament. In the Thursday night game the Lady Eagles fell to Vardaman 47-35. Martina DeMiguel led the Lady Eagles with 14 points.
On Friday, Tremont fell to the host, Smithville, 41-28. Saige Black paced the Lady Eagles with 12 points in the loss.
Saturday afternoon, Tremont hosted Thrasher for their annual homecoming game. It was a close battle throughout the first half, but Thrasher led 23-20 at the break.
Both teams battled to keep it close, but the Lady Eagles couldn’t get the edge in the third quarter as the Lady Rebels still led 28-26 going into the final period.
In the fourth quarter, Tremont put on a defensive clinic. The Lady Eagles outscored Thrasher 16-0 to take the win 44-26.
"We came out strong (in the second half), and we finally started executing a little bit on offense and seeing the floor better, finally started boxing out on defense, and it went our way," Tremont head coach Tona Hall said.
Saige Black led the Lady Eagles with 21 points. Paige Gillespie added 12 and Emma Harris chipped in 9 points. The victory brought the Lady Eagles' record to 1-9.
The Lady Eagles face a tough test in their next game as they travel to undefeated Ingomar.
Eagles take two of three on the hardwood
The Tremont Eagles also competed in the Smithville Tournament this past week with a runner-up finish. The Eagles defeated Vardaman in the opening round 65-53. Hector Chen led Tremont with 24 points.
In the championship, the Eagles fell in a heartbreaker. They lost to host Smithville in double overtime, 59-52. Hector Chen and Alex Ocuna had 15 and 14 respectively to led Tremont.
On Saturday evening, the Eagles were looking to end the week on a high note as they hosted Thrasher for Homecoming 2022.
The first quarter was a slow start for the home team, as the Rebels jumped out to a 14-8 lead after one.
In the second quarter, Hector Chen took over. He scored twelve points in the quarter, and Tremont took a 25-24 lead into the break.
"The biggest thing was just finding the will to win," Tremont coach Brady Ramey said. "We talked about at halftime, we had to come out and be mentally tough. I thought our kids did a really good job of doing exactly that."
Thrasher kept it close, but they couldn't contain Chen as Tremont took the win 56-47. Chen led the Eagles with 24 and Braxton Lovvorn added 12. Alex Ocuna chipped in 11.
