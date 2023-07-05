Two members of last year’s girls soccer team at Itawamba Agricultral High School, Julianna Motes and Melanie Holt, are members of Tupelo Fútbol Club (TFC) teams that have advanced to national competition next month. It’s the first year a TFC team has qualified for nationals, and the two teams make up half of all of the Mississippi teams to have ever advanced in the program’s history.

