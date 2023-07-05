Two members of last year’s girls soccer team at Itawamba Agricultral High School, Julianna Motes and Melanie Holt, are members of Tupelo Fútbol Club (TFC) teams that have advanced to national competition next month. It’s the first year a TFC team has qualified for nationals, and the two teams make up half of all of the Mississippi teams to have ever advanced in the program’s history.
Motes’ and Holt’s teams qualified after winning the US Youth Soccer (USYS) Girls Southern Regional Championship in their age division in Greenville, South Carolina last month. They had previously qualified for regionals with strong performances at the Mississippi state tournament that was played in Tupelo.
Motes, who recently graduated from IAHS and will continue her playing career at Itawamba Community College pointed out the efforts of not only the team but their coaches and supporters as well who have contributed to the success of the teams and their history-making season.
“I know both of our teams, families, and coaches have put in so much work and made many sacrifices to make it this far, and we could not be more proud of each other,” said Motes. “Our amazing coaches and supporters are a large part of our successes. We are so blessed for this experience, and I'm glad we're getting to experience it together.”
Holt, who will be a sophomore next year at IAHS, expressed her pride in her team, not only in the how the season is playing out for her team but also in the work that she and her teammates have put in to continue to improve and reach new heights.
“It is crazy that we are one of the first local teams to make it. I feel very proud of me and my team and how far we've come. I'm excited to see what the future has in store for these teams,” Holt said.
Motes and Holt will take to the pitch for the USYS Girls National Presidents Cup July 7-11 in Wichita, Kansas.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.