DORSEY – High-flying action will offer family-friendly entertainment April 29 while supporting an up-and-coming football program. Monroe County-based Outlaw Wrestling Organization will host several matches at a show benefiting the Dorsey Raiders peewee football program.
It will be held at the Dorsey School gymnasium, and bell time is at 7:30 p.m.
“We did shows last summer in Mantachie for their athletics program, and one of their player’s brother plays for Dorsey and his mom suggested the wrestling show as a fundraiser,” said OWO Commissioner Terrell ‘Da Dirty One’ Moore.
The two previous Mantachie benefits raised $11,000 for Mantachie’s athletics program, and Moore hopes the Dorsey show will be successful too.
“They just started the Dorsey Raiders program last season. They’ve got some used equipment and they’re trying to buy new equipment, and it’s costing the parents,” he said.
The Dorsey Raiders’ three teams have roughly 50 players for ages 7-8; 9-10; and 11-12.
As far as Saturday’s show, the main event will be between Chris Adams and Big Daddy Storm, with Moore as the guest referee. Other wrestlers on the card include Curley Moe, Tony Dabbs and Barry Wolf.
Reserved seats are $7, general admission is $5, and children 4 and younger get in for free. For more information, call Alisha Rodgers at (662) 322-4206.
Looking ahead, OWO will perform another benefit for Mantachie’s athletics department May 13 at the gym.
“The two shows we did last summer had a great turnout. Mantachie is involved, and they did a great job supporting it,” Moore said.
