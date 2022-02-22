Following last weekend’s numbingly frigid but successful hunting expedition of the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars, 8-0, the Lady Mustangs returned to the diamond this weekend under much better conditions with two five-inning opportunities to carve out an identity amongst a lineup riddled with feisty but still unproven youth.
Down only two starters from a year ago, one might reasonably assume that Mantachie returns a wealth of experience. While that assumption is not entirely untrue, only two full-time starters this season are considered upperclassmen, while seven are sophomores or younger.
With the departure of career .500 hitter Lynsey Barber, the program’s ultimate table-setter, this year’s squad will see younger batters thrust into more pressure-cooked roles. Against the stiff competition of a lethal division, runs will come at a premium, so the Lady Mustang lineup will need to band together to manufacture what it can.
Defense has also been a consortium of sorts thus far, with Barber and fellow graduate Madison Jones leaving big cleats to fill. Barber started last season at shortstop before finishing at catcher, while golden-gloved Jones patrolled centerfield. With those critical components of the defense now both off duty, the young members of the Lady Mustangs will have some “plug-and-play” opportunity early this year.
“We’ve got a lot of girls who can play in several different places,” head coach Kristi Montgomery said. “We’re going to spend these early games moving people around so hopefully by division (play) we will have an idea on which rotation gives us the best chance for success.”
This weekend treated the girls to much nicer weather. Despite some scheduling scuttle, Mantachie faced off with two very reasonable opponents in Baldwyn and Vardaman, both annually solid softball clubs, who each boast a Division-I college recruit in their mix.
The first look at defensive alignment featured newbie freshman Allysa Gray flexing between both shortstop and catcher on the day, just as her predecessor Barber had done a year ago. Trading out with Gray behind the dish was another freshman, Blayne Sturgeon, whose natural athleticism allows her to also regularly camp in the outfield.
Longtime first baseman and now team captain Hanna Gillean shifted over a slot to second. Meanwhile, last year’s second baseman, junior Abbey Johnson, dropped to right field, and freshman Campbell Guin took over Jones’ reins in center. Filling Gillean’s spot at first base was sophomore Bailey Coker, whose powerful bat accounted for two homeruns in 2021.
Last but certainly not least, the Lady Mustangs return sophomore Ramsey Montgomery to the circle as their ace, entering her fourth season in that role. While it will take a village to go the distance, it will be Montgomery doing a bulk of the driving. She's coming off a 2021 campaign in which she recorded a 23-7-2 record with a 1.48 ERA and 291 strikeouts while batting .541 with six homeruns and 44 RBIs, and she was named to most every All-State team and list for returning players to watch.
Montgomery dazzled on Saturday, pitching the full nine innings across both games. She shut out Baldwyn 3-0 and held Vardaman in check 9-1, striking out 15 across the contests, while only allowing four hits and a single walk.
Montgomery also notched a pair of doubles at the plate to help her own cause. The freshman duo of Guin and Lillianna Cates filled the rest of any offensive void, each collecting multiple hits and RBIs on the afternoon.
Perhaps the most exciting play of the day came off of Guin’s bat in game one. Her hard line-drive to right forced a misplay by the fielder, allowing two runs to score, including Guin herself galloping all the way around the diamond to make it 3-0.
Once Baldwyn went to the bullpen, however, the bleaker side of Mantachie's youthful roster came into sharper focus. The Lady Bearcats called in Montgomery’s travel ball teammate, Summer Tyes, and the tide turned as the standout retired all nine batters she faced in order, fanning eight of them.
The pitching finesse of Tyes is not a sight the Lady Mustangs will see often, but they will see it when it matters most. Division play will feature encounters with Ole Miss commit Hallie Burns at Booneville and a pair of talented pitchers at Kossuth.
Mantachie will need to make adjustments offensively to find success against the upper-echelon arm talent lurking on the schedule, but in the present, the pair of wins on Saturday got the ball spinning in a positive direction for a young team bound for great success. Shine they will, but how brightly will be for them to decide.