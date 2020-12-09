Grant Hutton

IAHS freshman Grant Hutton dunks for two of his 12 points in the Indians win over Mooreville last week. Hutton scored all of his points in the second half.

Most good basketball teams have a star player that can dominate. Most great basketball teams have multiple scoring options; the Itawamba AHS Lady Indians and Indians displayed a well balanced attack to open Division 2-4A against the Mooreville Troopers. Thursday, they split their games against Tishomingo County.

12/1

IAHS vs. Mooreville

(G) Itawamba AHS 59 Mooreville 42

The Lady Indians started out a little sluggish following Thanksgiving break. However, they led 16-11 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Coach Anna Porter was disappointed with effort and intensity, as Mooreville clawed within three, and IAHS held a slim 25-22 at the half. Junior Tonya Warren must have taken Coach Porter’s halftime speech to heart, because she ignited a furious third quarter rally. IAHS outscored the Lady Troopers 20-8, as Warren scored 11 in the quarter.

The Lady Indians kept the defensive pressure on in the fourth and walked away with a convincing division victory. Warren led the Lady Indians with 17 points, followed by senior Kaitlyn Plunkett with 15, and junior Kiyah Adams with 11. The win gives the Lady Indians a 3-2 (1-0 in Division 2-4A) record.

(B) Itawamba AHS 86 Mooreville 32

Mooreville kept it close through the first quarter. However, after that it was all Indians. IAHS outscored Mooreville 24-8 in the second quarter to extend the lead to extend their lead to 44-22.

The third quarter was a defensive lockdown. IAHS outscored Mooreville 25-1, as the Troopers got a free throw with 45 seconds left in the quarter. IAHS led 69-23 after three complete. The dominate team effort was a nice sight to see, as five Indians scored in double figures.

Senior Caden Prestage led the way with 17. Junior Dequann Waters and sophomore Isaac Smith had 14 points a piece, followed by senior Keondra Hampton with 13, and freshman Grant Hutton with 12 (all in the second half). IAHS improves to 5-1 on the season and 1-0 in Division 2-4A.

12/2 – IAHS vs. Tishomingo County

The boys team improved to 6-1 this season with a 88-57 win over the Braves. Senior Davon Wilder led the Indians with 22 points. Hampton and Prestage had 18 each; Smith scored 14 and Hutton 12 in the contest.

The girls’ lost 75-38, and their record fell to 3-3. Junior Della Shumpert led the Lady Indians with 17 points.

IAHS played Shannon High School last night and will play West Point High School Friday.

