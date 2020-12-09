Most good basketball teams have a star player that can dominate. Most great basketball teams have multiple scoring options; the Itawamba AHS Lady Indians and Indians displayed a well balanced attack to open Division 2-4A against the Mooreville Troopers. Thursday, they split their games against Tishomingo County.
12/1
IAHS vs. Mooreville
(G) Itawamba AHS 59 Mooreville 42
The Lady Indians started out a little sluggish following Thanksgiving break. However, they led 16-11 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Coach Anna Porter was disappointed with effort and intensity, as Mooreville clawed within three, and IAHS held a slim 25-22 at the half. Junior Tonya Warren must have taken Coach Porter’s halftime speech to heart, because she ignited a furious third quarter rally. IAHS outscored the Lady Troopers 20-8, as Warren scored 11 in the quarter.
The Lady Indians kept the defensive pressure on in the fourth and walked away with a convincing division victory. Warren led the Lady Indians with 17 points, followed by senior Kaitlyn Plunkett with 15, and junior Kiyah Adams with 11. The win gives the Lady Indians a 3-2 (1-0 in Division 2-4A) record.
(B) Itawamba AHS 86 Mooreville 32
Mooreville kept it close through the first quarter. However, after that it was all Indians. IAHS outscored Mooreville 24-8 in the second quarter to extend the lead to extend their lead to 44-22.
The third quarter was a defensive lockdown. IAHS outscored Mooreville 25-1, as the Troopers got a free throw with 45 seconds left in the quarter. IAHS led 69-23 after three complete. The dominate team effort was a nice sight to see, as five Indians scored in double figures.
Senior Caden Prestage led the way with 17. Junior Dequann Waters and sophomore Isaac Smith had 14 points a piece, followed by senior Keondra Hampton with 13, and freshman Grant Hutton with 12 (all in the second half). IAHS improves to 5-1 on the season and 1-0 in Division 2-4A.
12/2 – IAHS vs. Tishomingo County
The boys team improved to 6-1 this season with a 88-57 win over the Braves. Senior Davon Wilder led the Indians with 22 points. Hampton and Prestage had 18 each; Smith scored 14 and Hutton 12 in the contest.
The girls’ lost 75-38, and their record fell to 3-3. Junior Della Shumpert led the Lady Indians with 17 points.
IAHS played Shannon High School last night and will play West Point High School Friday.