Residents of the rural community of Houston have put in the work and commitment over the years to beautify the Houston Community Park. A few years ago Itawamba County supervisors approved spending to rebuild the pavilion. Last year, the state Legislature approved funding for playground equipment.
Now it’s time to show off what is becoming a gathering place for the family-oriented community located 10 miles north of Mantachie and 10 miles south of Marietta. “Springtime in the Park” debuts April 15. The event is sponsored by the Houston RCDC with proceeds to go to park renovations and the Houston community RCDC.
“We’re hoping to make it a yearly event,” said Karen Burns, president of the Houston Rural Community Development Council.
“Springtime in the Park” will feature vendors, a car show, live music and food. The car show, starting at 9 a.m., will have vintage automobiles including cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles. There will also be a student section for students to show off their rides. Burns says candidates in this year’s elections are also welcome to set up a tent for a donation.
Over 30 vendors have signed up for the event but there’s still time for more vendors to join in. Burns said there is no set up fee for vendors but they are asking for donations.
In addition to a variety of foods, vendors will feature jewelry, several boutiques, home décor, candles and arts and crafts. Other featured activities include a petting zoo, a pet show and a cornhole tournament.
Don’t forget your lawn chairs. Live music, featuring local voices, kicks off at 11 a.m.
The park also sports a ball field and hosts softball games. The final event of the night will be a lantern launch on the ball field. “We decided to end the night with the lantern launch instead of fireworks because it gives everyone a chance to actively participate,” Burns said.
The lantern launch is an opportunity to light up the sky in memory of a loved one who has left a mark on the community and in honor of those continuing their legacy. Lanterns can be purchased in advance from any RCDC member or on the day of the festival with proceeds going to park renovations.
Here’s a schedule of the music lineup:
• Keyleigh Spencer and Adam Taylor, 11 a.m.-noon
• Brooke Sheffield, noon-12:30 p.m.
• Pet show, 12:30-1 p.m.
• Shun White, 1-2 p.m.
• Lasonya and Anita Davis and Paula Stephens, 2-3 p.m.
• Blake Buchanan, 3-4 p.m.
• Pam Gardner, 4-5 p.m.
• Alan Hawkins, 5-6 p.m.
• Shelby Prestage Miller, 6-7 p.m.
• Pat Thompson and Thomas Guin, 7-8:30 p.m.
