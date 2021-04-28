2 tablespoons butter, divided 4 small yellow squash (about 2 lbs.), sliced (about 6 cups total) 1 small onion, diced ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon pepper 2 eggs 1 cup grated cheddar cheese ¼ cup sour cream ¼ cup mayonnaise ¾ cup crushed Ritz crackers Instructions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray an 8-inch or 9-inch square baking dish (glass or aluminum if you want to freeze) with cooking spray and set aside. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add squash and onion to the skillet, cooking until vegetables are just softened. Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise. Stir the egg mixture into the squash mixture, then transfer to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle Ritz cracker crumbs over top of casserole and dot with remaining butter. At this point you can cover the aluminum pan with foil and freeze or bake for 30-35 minutes, or until casserole is set and topping is golden brown
SQUASH CASSEROLE
2 tablespoons butter, divided
4 small yellow squash (about 2 lbs.), sliced (about 6 cups total)
1 small onion, diced
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
2 eggs
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
¼ cup sour cream
¼ cup mayonnaise
¾ cup crushed Ritz crackers
Instructions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray an 8-inch or 9-inch square baking dish (glass or aluminum if you want to freeze) with cooking spray and set aside. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add squash and onion to the skillet, cooking until vegetables are just softened. Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise. Stir the egg mixture into the squash mixture, then transfer to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle Ritz cracker crumbs over top of casserole and dot with remaining butter. At this point you can cover the aluminum pan with foil and freeze or bake for 30-35 minutes, or until casserole is set and topping is golden brown.