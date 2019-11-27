Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC) will host its first State of the County meeting on Thursday, Dec 5 at 5:30 p.m. at ICC’s Fine Arts Building. This will also act as the ICDC Annual Meeting.
“We encourage all ICDC members, Jr. Leadership students and their families to attend,” ICDC Executive Director Vaunita Martin said. “The public is invited to join hear about the achievements and upcoming goals for Itawamba County.”
A reception will be held from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by presentations in the auditorium. Itawamba County Board of Supervisors, Three Rivers Planning and Development District, Superintendent of Education, Trae Wiygul and ICC President Dr. Jay Allen are scheduled to present.
Mayors from each Itawamba County municipality are also expected to speak.
“We’re looking forward to an enjoyable time of fellowship celebrating partnerships that have worked together to achieve the growth of Itawamba County,” Martin said. “We hope folks will join us.”