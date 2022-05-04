Itawamba County held its 2022 State of the County and Itawamba County Development Council annual meeting on Thursday night on the campus of Itawamba Community College. The meeting highlighted a number of notable statistics and milestones for Itawamba County and its municipalities, as well as recognizing the achievements and contributions of businesses and individual citizens to the county.
Of particular note at this year's State of the County was the presentation of the 2022 Itawamba County Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Tom Childs. Childs is a resident of Fulton and a retired Fulton attorney and former ICC teacher and assistant football coach. His many titles and accolades over his decades of service to Itawamba County and the state of Mississippi include Mississippi Community College Board chairman, Assistant Attorney General for the State of Mississippi, Mississippi Judicial Nominating Committee member and recipient of both the Itawamba County Development award and the Itawamba County Good Citizen award.
"This is a really high honor, and I accept this honor on behalf of all the people of Itawamba County who, over a period of 50 years have supported me and encouraged me and bestowed many many acts of kindness to me over that period of time," Childs said. "I'm glad I came tonight to see this unity that is so obvious in this county at the present time. That's the way you get things done – you do it in a unified way. You can have diversity of opinion, and you should. There's strength in diversity of opinion. But when a consensus is arrived at and a decision has been made, everybody has to pull in the same direction. And that's what I see happening here tonight."
Below are the highlights of the presentations from each organization and municipality represented at the State of the County, as well as additional recognition and awards presented at the meeting.
ICC (presenter: Dr. Jay Allen, ICC president)
· ICC was named the top community college in Mississippi for the fourth consecutive year by WalletHub.com, as well as recently being named as Aspen Institute's College Excellence Program as one of the top 25 community colleges eligible to compete for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
· ICC's graduation rate of 46% the previous year, which is 8% higher than the rate for the rest of the state's community colleges.
· ICC will soon open a new residence hall that will house 246 students.
· Through salaries, contractual services, institutional scholarships and more, the school turns the roughly $1 million Itawamba County invests in ICC each year into $14.5 million.
"ICC is proud to serve Itawamba County through changing lives because of support from many of you," Dr. Allen said. "As a college, we continue to reach our potential and purpose while building on a foundation in which so many have invested in the institution since 1948."
Itawamba County Board of Supervisors (presenter: Donnie Wood, president)
· Patrick Homan, manager of Itawamba County Emergency Management, was recognized for acquiring more than $700,000 in grant money toward improvements to the county's emergency vehicles.
· Mark Stanford, director for Itawamba County Solid Waste Department, helped secure $1.2 million in upgrades to the county's solid waste system.
· As of 2022, Itawamba County employs 154 people with a payroll of more than $4.4 million. The county's overall budget surpassed $19.6 million, with an assessed value of over $165 million for the county, which is an increase of nearly $45 million (37.4%) over the last 10 years.
· The county's long-term debt reached $17 million, an increase of $9 million over the 10 years.
· Itawamba County's millage rate has increased 2.4% in eight years.
· Construction began on Corridor V, a new four-lane highway that connects Miss. Highway 23 to Miss. Highway 25 that will be named State Route 76 upon completion. It represents an $81 million investment and is set to open early spring of 2023.
· Short line railroad between Fulton and Amory received $10.8 million in multimodal grant upgrades which increased its capacity from 252,000 pounds to 286,000.
· The county leased the Port of Itawamba to the Federal Marine Terminal in April 2021. The port has received $1.3 million in improvements.
· The new Itawamba County jail administrative offices is expected to be open and operating by November 2022. The facility has 154 beds for inmates as well as a 911 and sheriff department complex.
· The county was awarded money for multiple road improvement projects: $787,723 to replace a bridge on Mount Pleasant Rd.; $555,413 to replace a bridge and box culvert on Scott-Senter Rd.; $1.076 million to replace two bridges and box culverts for Lake Itawamba; nearly $2.128 million to replace slurry seals for various county roads; and $119,902 for repairs on two state aid bridges on Centerville Rd. in the Second District.
· The county used $531,665 from the sale of Jackson Furniture to invest in the purchase of the Port of Itawamba South Site. The county received $750 thousand in appropriations from the state legislature for an access road to the more than 312 acre site that will also have rail and waterway access.
"I would like to thank all of you for the support that you give us," Donnie Wood said.
Itawamba County Schools (presenter: Trae Wiygul, Itawamba County superintendent of education)
· Itawamba County schools enrolled 3,311 students (down from 3,650 in 2013) in the 2021-22 academic year: 994 at Mantachie Attendance Center, 1,132 at Itawamba Attendance Center, 522 at Itawamba AHS, 219 at Dorsey Attendance Center, 328 at Tremont Attendance Center and 116 at Fairview Attendance Center. The school district employs 490 people, 560 if substitutes and other part-timers are included.
· Superintendent Trae Wiygul highlighted COVID-19 and the surrounding protocols as one of if not the greatest challenge of his 26-year career as an educator, pointing to learning loss as a result of remote learning as a major challenge as well as general stress and apathy among the student body.
· The Itawamba Career and Technical Center's active programs include Automotive Service Technician, Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Digital Media, Forestry, Health Science, Horticulture, Meats, Welding and Work-based Learning.
· Improvements: new bus shop, fixing HVAC issues, building and parking lot improvements, surveillance cameras, assistants in all K-1st grade classrooms, art and music in every elementary school and adding Headstart at Dorsey.
· Goals for 2022-23: build business partnerships, increase opportunities in the arts, compete for state championships in athletics and be better than 2022.
"There's no greater feeling to me than to get to get up here and talk about our schools and what we're accomplishing throughout the year," Wiygul said.
Mantachie (presenter: Mayor Matt Fennell)
· More than $1.5 million invested in improving sewer infrastructure, doubled the capacity of Mantachie sewage lagoon.
· City of Mantachie received $100 thousand from the state to replace its aging police fleet. The funds will go toward the purchase of three new police cruisers.
· Mantachie sales tax revenue increased by more than 26% since 2019.
· Mantachie purchased Old Town district properties, cleaned them up, and sold lots to local entrepreneurs as part of a revitalization effort. Mississippi Main Street Association also presented suggestions and plans for the Old Town area, including new parks, repairs and improvements to existing parks, landscaping and other beautification.
"While there are still challenges that surround us, I believe that the Mantachie community and Itawamba County has as much momentum as ever before," Mayor Matt Fennell said.
Tremont (presenter: Mayor Robert Don Whitehead)
· The City of Tremont's five-mile main trade area has been estimated to be leaking approximately $2.8 million in food and beverage sales, $2.3 million in general merchandise, $1.2 million in health and personal care industries and between $540,000 and $1.6 million in restaurant sales.
· Mississippi Main Street Association suggestions: food trucks as a way to fill the need for food sources, test market viability for permanent restaurants and build a customer base for those restaurants; host ticketed events, require registration fees, increase merchandise and food sales through greater availability and provide take home activities.
· MMSA also suggested building upon Tammy Wynette Legacy Center as the focus for improvement and beautification. Proposed plans for long-term land use at the Wynette Center included and RB park, a small shopping strip and a pop up park.
"I don't know of a place I'd rather be tonight than in Itawamba County," Mayor Robert Don Whitehead. "The people we have in Itawamba County – all the elected officials, all the people that are wanting to see Itawamba County grow – it's a great place to be."
Fulton (presenter: Mayor Emily Quinn)
· MMSA recommendations: enhance/activate student market from ICC, promote the District, enact creative marketing and provide additional recreation and tourism opportunities in Fulton.
· "Get UP the Hill" slogan for promoting Fulton and its events and businesses to ICC students, as well as proposed new signage to do the same.
· Beautification proposed for Fulton, with areas of focus including the South Adams St. corridor, Beene Street Alley, Main Street and Playgarden Park. Changes to Playgarden Park could include adding more green space, shades, and string lighting. Also highlighted proposed updates and additions to Fulton City Park.
· Promotion of the Pennies for Parks special election on May 31 for a 3% tax on prepared food in Fulton to fund parks, recreation and tourism improvements in the city. The tax is projected to generate as much as $690,000 annually. Fulton food sales increased from $17.4 million in 2019 to $24.9 million in 2021.
"I've really been busting at the seams for two weeks now just to discuss the future of Fulton," Mayor Emily Quinn said. "Things that I'd like to see happen, things we have going in place right now that hopefully these dreams come true."
ICDC (presenter: Vaunita Martin, ICDC executive director)
· Presented new logo representing all three municipalities in Itawamba County.
· Itawamba County held 24 ribbon cuttings for new businesses in 2021. The county had at minimum 134 jobs created in fiscal year 2021, as well as 28 new businesses and more than $3.5 million in small business investment.
· Itawamba County ranked 15th in growth in the state's most recent census.
"I want to thank our mayors and our Board of Aldermen especially for being willing to take this journey with me and being a true partner in that," Vaunita Martin said. "Because the cost was a little high, but between all of us at ICDC, we were able to make it happen so we could make this roadmap happen."
Annual awards
Small Business of the Year: Sam's Town Market in Mantachie, owned by Sam Farris
Large Business of the Year: Tremont Floral, owned by B.J. Canup
Lifetime Achievement Award: Tom Childs