“I really want to make a difference,” Donnie Bell said of his tenure as District 21 State Representative. “When I was a teacher, I felt like I was making a difference with kids I taught, but serving as a representative has allowed me to make an impact in a different way…or at least I hope I am.”
Decisions like crossing over from being an educator to becoming a player in the political arena are a matter of the heart, according to Bell.
“It’s humbling to realize so many decisions and so much responsibility lies in your hands,” Bell said.
Equally humbling, he said, was the phone call that he had been chosen as IAHS’s 2020 Alumnus of the Year.
“I’m honored. Undeserving but nevertheless, very honored,” Bell said.
The 1981 IAHS graduate said the influence of his former teachers reaches back to his junior high days, and two of those former teachers left an indelible impact.
“Jerry Strickland and Linda Wiygul Senter would be the ones that stand out most to me,” Bell said. “I didn’t say what kind of impression I left on them, but they definitely left an impression on me.”
After graduation, he continued his education at Itawamba Community College.
“That’s the former IJC,” Bell noted, taking a pun at his age.
Bell later completed his degree in education from Mississippi State University and spent four years teaching school before deciding to run for public office. He is currently in his fourth term as a state representative.
“I’m just a small cog in a very big wheel,” he said of his service in the position. “A lot of people think the position is just about a vote, but it really isn’t.”
Tackling tough issues facing education and the workforce are priorities for the public servant.
He serves as chairman of the Workforce Development Study Committee, designed to make sure public school districts have the right curriculum for vocational education students.
“Not every student is meant to go to college,” Bell said. “For instance, a student who wants to go straight into the workforce might be better served by taking specialized math classes instead of Algebra. This is the kind of thing we discuss and try to hash out when we are preparing to recommend something to the legislature.”
Bell was also instrumental in securing funding for ICC as a part of the ReSkill Mississippi Initiative. The program is designed to help ease the economic burden and uncertainty created by the pandemic in the state’s workforce.
“ICC and the community college system play a vital role in providing workforce training in our state,” Bell said in a recent interview about the funding. “It was a natural fit for this one-time injection of funds to be distributed through the state’s workforce regions in an effort to get Mississippians back to work.”
Bell also serves on the Ways and Means, Banking and Financial, Agriculture, and Universities and Colleges committees.
When he’s not in Jackson, Bell can be found working for the same company he worked for just out of high school, F.L. Crane and Son’s. He manages the longtime Fulton company’s workforce training.
While Bell is passionate about his service and his work, it’s families like his own that he knows will benefit down the road from those decisions he takes to heart.
He and his wife Nelda have three children: Paden attends Ole Miss; Abbie is a senior at UNA; and Jeremiah, a freshman at IAHS.
“I’m very proud of my family and I care what happens to them and other families across our state,” he said. “That’s why I vote with my heart and not my head.”
Bell will be honored in a pre-game ceremony at this Friday night’s homecoming game.