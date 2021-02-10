An $81 million project is under construction to build a nearly nine-mile extension of State Route 76 in Itawamba County.
Also known as Corridor V, the new highway will connect State Route 23 and State Route 25.
On the east end of the project, initial layers of asphalt have been laid for about two miles. Construction of four bridges at Chubby Creek is progressing. Decks are being built at each crossing.
On the west end of the project, crews are clearing land, performing earthwork and installing drainage structures.
Most of the work is being performed away from existing roadways, but motorists should be alert for workers and equipment in the area.
The contract was awarded in March to Eutaw Construction Company, Inc., of Aberdeen. Work is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.