IAHS senior Luke Yarbrough was one of three Mississippians announced last week who will be joining the Delta State University men’s soccer team next year.
“I am very excited to add these players to our program,” head coach Andy Robertson said. “I think it’s very important to have a strong group of players from Mississippi that will take pride in representing our university and the state.” head coach Andy Robertson
Yarbrough also plays club soccer with the Tupelo FC.
“Luke is a hard-working forward with a lot of pace,” Robertson added. “He is going to give defenders in our league a tough time.”
Yarbrough’s high school playing days aren’t over yet. The Indians are in the hunt for a playoff berth.