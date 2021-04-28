When Jaxton Lee Midkiff’s mother was expecting, she wanted to find a special blanket with which to welcome her baby home. While cruising the aisles at Toys-R-Us she stopped in front of three blankets, one purple, one blue, and one pink. The mother-to-be ran her hands over each one to see which would be the coziest for her child to wrap up in. As her hand ran across the blue blanket, her baby leapt in her belly as if to say “that’s the one for me!”
Midkiff, a 2016 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School, says they knew even then that they were meant to challenge the idea of what we accept as typical.
“People have to start fresh when they look at me,” said Midkiff who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. “They can’t put me in a certain box.”
While Midkiff admits that, historically, they weren’t always very good with following through on their ideas, that changed after they experienced the loss of a dear friend.
Midkiff found themself not only mourning a friend, but all of the goals and dreams that friend would never see to fruition. Midkiff knew it was time to get moving.
“I knew I wanted to publish a book,” said Midkiff. “And I just thought, I’m really gonna do it. This isn’t going to be my ‘what if’.”
And with that they set to work sorting through the stories of their life in order to find just the right words to make up the poems that fill the pages of their first book of poetry, “Static”.
Midkiff describes “Static” as a heavy read that is geared toward a more mature audience.
Throughout its pages, Midkiff wades through some deep emotions surrounding their experiences with topics such as abuse, manipulation, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, sexual assault, homophobia, and transphobia.
“I had to relive some very painful parts [of my life] to write this,” Midkiff said. “I don’t want people to feel crazy or alone. So, I took it upon myself to look insane so that others know they aren’t crazy.”
So far, over 200 copies of the fledgling author’s self-published debut have been sold, and Midkiff is currently booking live performances.
On Sunday, April 25, Midkiff had the opportunity to perform live for the first time alongside fellow poets. Afterwards, audience members were allowed to meet with the artists at a book signing. Midkiff sold out of every copy of Static they brought with them.
“I’m so incredibly grateful for all of the kindness and openness I received tonight,” Midkiff gushed in a post on social media. “Thank you all for believing in me, listening to me, and uplifting me. I’ll never have enough words.”
Midkiff says that this journey into writing has never been about fame or fortune, but putting themself and their struggles out into the world in hopes that someone will read it and know that they aren’t the only one who struggles sometimes and to show people that no matter how different our lives may look on the outside, the human experience affects us all similarly.
“I want people who don’t agree with my way of life to read it and see themselves somewhere in it,” said Midkiff. “I cry like you do; I feel ugly like you do; I get insecure, mad and petty like you do.” Midkiff added.
“I’ve spent a very long time trying to find myself in everyone and everything around me. I think it’s other people’s turn to find themselves in me.”
Midkiff says, despite repeatedly receiving harsh criticism from people in north Mississippi, they have no plans to leave.
“Something that bothers me is that people think the south is so hopeless and we’re always a scapegoat [for nationwide problems],” Midkiff explained. “But if we all leave, who is going to be here to change things and make them better?”