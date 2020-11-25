Itawamba Agricultural High School senior Lexi Green didn’t start her softball career as a pitcher, but has excelled at the position since making the move. Her work ethic when she was asked to make the move not only demonstrated her willingness to work hard to become a better player but also that she would play in whatever role was needed to help her team succeed.
Her long time head coach at IAHS discussed her move to the circle,
“I went to her as a freshman and told her the team needed her to be the pitcher,” Jeffrey Mann said. “She laughed it off like she does most of the time. One day later she was pitching and the next day she had scheduled a lesson. As a coach, you can’t ask for more willingness from a player. She’s as good as it gets.”
Green’s extra work has paid dividends for herself and the Lady Indians. She holds a 29-14 record over basically two seasons. Like athletes competing in spring sports across the country, Green’s junior campaign was significantly shortened due to the current pandemic.
Green is no slouch at the plate, either. She has a career .429 batting average with 11 home runs and 77 runs batted in.
During the offseason, Green continued to practice and played travel ball. Most recently for coaches Phillip Rogers and Brad Ivy.
All of the work and extra hours put in to be the best she could be cumulated in an exciting event where she signed her National Letter of Intent to play at Itawamba Community College next year. She was surrounded by family, friends, teammates and coaches as she signed the papers making her dream of playing at the next level a reality.
Mann continued to praise Green’s example, “Lexi has set the tone for us to get to the next level.”
While IAHS will benefit from her time with the Lady Indians for years to come, Green wants to make the same impact at ICC. The Indians have been a dominating force in Region-23 in recent years. Green’s work ethic has earned her a spot with the team. She now has a chance to use it to play a contributing role within a very successful program.