As captain of Mantachie’s cross country team, senior Blake Moore is tasked with helping guide a stable full of young runners.
Moore’s objectives this year are clear: to place at state and run a 5K with a time of 18:30 minutes or less. At the same time, he’s helping his teammates navigate their own seasons.
“I want them to grow as much as I did throughout the [last] season and really get people more dedicated to the sport,” he said. Moore then elaborated a bit more about his role on the team: “As captain of cross country [my role] is to make sure nobody makes simple mistakes while at competition and to give them advice before the meets to help them progress.”
Moore’s running ways doesn’t end in the fall; he wants to make it to state in the events he competes – the 800-meter race, the triple jump and 4x800-meter relay.
Every day, mile by mile, Moore’s taking the steps he needs to get a time that will send him back to Choctaw Trails later in the fall.