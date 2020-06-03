Tremont Attendance Center senior Steven Stone is a member of the Eagles’ archery and baseball teams.
Prior to his school’s closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was planning to help the Eagles baseball team reach the playoffs for the second straight season and the archery team make a run for another state championship.
Stone enjoys studying Public Law and Safety.
Stone is an active member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and wants to enter law enforcement after graduation.
He is the son of Kimberly McMickin and Billy Stone Jr.