A weekly update on Itawamba County athletes of all levels participating in events outside of Itawamba County.
Brian Dozier – IAHS – MLB, Washington Nationals
- 6/17, 5 runs scored, 2 RBI, 4 walks and 1 stolen base
- Current average .237, on-base percentage .335 and slugging percentage .434
- Team record is 52-46, second in National League East and first in Wild Card standings
Ally McDonald – IAHS – LPGA, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
- Shot 72-64-67-66 – 269 with partner Lindy Duncan
- Tied for 24th at -11
- Rolex ranking: 70; Race to CME ranking: 40; and Solheim Cup standings: 10
Chad Ramey – IAHS – Korn Ferry Tour, The Pinnacle Bank Championship
- Shot 66-67-70-67 – 270
- Tied for second at -14
- The 25 rank: 34 (The top 25 players on tour automatically earn a PGA Tour card and the top 75 qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour finals. )