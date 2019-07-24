A weekly update on Itawamba County athletes of all levels participating in events outside of Itawamba County.

Brian Dozier – IAHS – MLB, Washington Nationals

  • 6/17, 5 runs scored, 2 RBI, 4 walks and 1 stolen base
  • Current average .237, on-base percentage .335 and slugging percentage .434
  • Team record is 52-46, second in National League East and first in Wild Card standings

Ally McDonald – IAHS – LPGA, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

  • Shot 72-64-67-66 – 269 with partner Lindy Duncan
  • Tied for 24th at -11
  • Rolex ranking: 70; Race to CME ranking: 40; and Solheim Cup standings: 10

Chad Ramey – IAHS – Korn Ferry Tour, The Pinnacle Bank Championship

  • Shot 66-67-70-67 – 270
  • Tied for second at -14
  • The 25 rank: 34 (The top 25 players on tour automatically earn a PGA Tour card and the top 75 qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour finals. )

