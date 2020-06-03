A pair of Itawamba Agricultural High School baseball players were recently named to the senior and junior teams of the Tupelo ‘49ers.
The ‘49ers are usually an American Legion-sponsored team and a regular contender at the state and national level. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Legion canceled their state and national tournaments. Teams are not allowed to be affiliated with their usual post if they play.
Tupelo went this route and had tryouts last week with Stone Collier and Issac Smith representing IAHS.
Collier was a sophomore right-handed catcher and pitcher for the Indians, and Smith was a freshman right-handed pitcher and utility player.
Collier will play on the senior team and Smith on the junior team.