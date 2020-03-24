Many businesses are setting aside special hours and accommodations for senior citizens and other at-risk shoppers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, Food Giant announced that the first hour of business each day will cater to senior citizens and other high-risk customers. Keith Frederick, manager of the Fulton store, said their store has also implemented more cleaning procedures to help protect all customers in their stores.
“We have employees constantly going throughout the store wiping down our counters, handles and credit card machines,” Frederick said. “We are taking every precaution we can.”
Dollar General stores nationwide began closing one hour earlier last week, but also began giving senior citizens priority during their earliest hour.
In their press release, their corporate office stated, “in keeping with the company’s mission of serving others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.”
Fulton’s Walmart announced via their Facebook page an hour-long shopping event each Tuesday for seniors.
Smaller local businesses are also making strides to help those who are most susceptible to the effects of the virus.
Dorsey Food Mart released steps via their Facebook page for individuals 60 or older, disabled or immunocompromised to take to increase their safety while shopping. Store employees will also help them get their shopping done.
Eligible customers can write out a grocery list, pull into the parking lot and call the store at 662-862-3851. As soon as an employee is available, they will retrieve the list and shop for them.
“There may be a wait and we may not have everything needed, but we are doing our best to accommodate those who are at-risk,” store owner Tim Gillentine said.
Sam’s Town Market in Mantachie offers curbside service for those who prefer not to shop inside their store. Customers are asked to call the business at 662-282-4444 fifteen minutes before pickup and place their order.
According to health officials, older adults and individuals with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to COVID-19.