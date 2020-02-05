Bill Rose, a former journalism professor at the University of Mississippi, is asking residents of the City of Fulton and Itawamba County to help collect stories about former IAHS and ICC coaching legend Ben Jones for an upcoming book on the trailblazing coach’s successful year.
Jones went 81-15-7 from 1963-1972 at IAHS. His Indian teams won seven Tombigbee Conference titles. In 1967, IAHS had the first integrated football team in Mississippi. They won the conference that year.
Jones spent three years at Itawamba Junior College, now Itawamba Community College, as head coach of their football program. He turned the program around and capped his tenure at IJC with a state championship in 1975. That team is the only undefeated football team in the school’s history.
Rose is seeking stories not only from former players but the community as a whole. He said he’d like to speak with boosters, former faculty members at IAHS and IJC and anyone with a story about the Jones family during their time in Fulton.
Anyone with a story is asked to contact Rose at 561-385-6797 or email him at billrose@bellsouth.net