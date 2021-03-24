Much of Mississippi was battered by thunderstorms, and even tornados in some areas, during a severe weather outbreak on March 17. Itawamba County was no exception.
Itawamba County Emergency Management Director, Patrick Homan confirmed in a phone call to the Times that three Itawamba residences sustained varying degrees of damage during last week’s severe weather event.
Two mobile homes in Carolina Community received minor damage to the underpinning beneath the homes.
Additionally, a home in the Hopewell Keys area was struck by a falling tree, causing structural damage as well as damage to its contents.
Homan told the Times these incidences were caused by straight line winds and no tornadoes were reported in the Itawamba County area.
No injuries or fatalities were reported.