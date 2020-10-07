Itawamba Agricultural High School opened Division 2-4A play against the South Pontotoc Cougars Friday evening. The Indians, who had struggled the last couple weeks playing with a depleted roster, came out in full force and on fire in the first half.
On their first possession, they were first to punt. On the Cougars opening possession, junior Tae Chandler forced and recovered a fumble, which put the Indians in excellent field possession. On the ensuing play, sophomore Ty Davis connected with sophomore wide receiver Isaac Smith for a 49-yard touchdown, giving the Indians a 6-0 lead. Later in the 1st quarter, Chandler picked off the Cougar pass in Cougar territory, which sat up a 19-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Chandler. Chandler scored again in the second quarter on a 20-yard run. Davis connected with sophomore receiver Zion Ashby late in the first half to give the Indians a commanding 26-0 lead.
In the second half, IAHS could not get anything going offensively, and the Cougars scored two touchdowns.
IAHS walked away with a 26-14 win and secured a 1-0 Division 2-4A record to begin division play.
Star Power:
- Tae Chandler had 110 rushing yards, 48 receiving yards, 2 TDs, interception, & forced and recovered a fumble:
- Ty Davis had 3 touchdown passes to three different receivers
Looking Ahead:
IAHS travels to Shannon Friday night to face the Red Raiders. Both teams are 1-0 in division.