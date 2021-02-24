In the aftermath of week-long winter weather event, many throughout the area are finding themselves picking up the pieces after structures began to collapse under the weight of Mother Nature’s icy mix.
Homan Forest Products of Fulton began demolition of the structure housing its sawmill equipment on Monday. The building collapsed last Thursday night according to Larry Homan, owner of Homan Industries.
“We have started the process of demolishing the building. We are moving carefully because of the equipment underneath,” he said. “Once we get that done, we’ll evaluate the condition of the equipment and place an order for a new building.”
Homan said he’s hopeful the cleanup and the new structure moves along quickly.
“Our biggest cost is not the building, but the loss of business,” he said.
Farmers and homeowners across the area are also cleaning up messes the winter storm left behind.
Rickie and Nancy Comer found themselves in the same clean-up predicament when three buildings housing their farm vehicles, equipment, and cattle came crashing down.
“It has been an ordeal,” Nancy Comer said. “Thankfully none of our cattle were in the buildings when they came down.”
Andy Loague of Peppertown lost both the barn and arena where he was housing 30 horses. The 16-year-old structure could not withstand the added weight. Loague had to temporarily relocate his horses.
“Fortunately no one including the horses was hurt when it collapsed,” he said. “We can rebuild these material things.”
Itawamba County’s Interim Emergency Management Agency Director Sheila Summerford told The Times she had been informed of several outside structures, homes, and businesses in the area that had sustained damage from the ice.
“There was also some damage to the awnings at Fairview Attendance Center as well as other businesses in the Fairview and Golden area,” she said. “Anyone who needs to report damage, please call.”
To report winter storm damage, Summerford can be reached at 662-322-4627.