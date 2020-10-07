Coroner Sheila Summerford has accepted the position of Interim Emergency Management Agency Director for Itawamba County. Former director Shae Collum officially submitted his resignation to the board of supervisors effective Sept. 16.
The board approached Summerford concerning the interim position after Collum’s resignation. She met with them during their regular Oct. 5 meeting to formally discuss her salary and the responsibilities.
The job requires storm or flood damage to be handled through the county’s disaster management program. Since the onset of the pandemic, coordinating and distributing COVID-19 PPE supplies throughout the county became an added responsibility of the position.
The board also stressed the importance of pursuing grants that may be available to the county with Summerford.
They agreed she will be paid $1,000 monthly until Jan. 1. At that point, Summerford can pursue the position with other applicants if she so chooses.
The board discussed whether or not the EMA Director could be made a full-time position if other responsibilities were added. The matter was tabled for further research.
Collum was paid $7500 annually as a part-time employee. He retained his position as EMA Director and Building and Zoning Official for the City of Fulton.
The county and city shared the cost of the truck and the all-terrain vehicle used for the position. The two entities have not finalized an agreement on who gets the property.
Board Attorney Bo Russell told the board he had received a response to the legal written opinion from the Attorney General’s office stating Summerford could accept the position.
Each Mississippi county has a full or part-time emergency management program appointed by the local government.