PEPPERTOWN – Itawamba Coroner Sheila Summerford has confirmed a Sunday evening, Nov. 8, two-car accident has claimed the life of one individual.
Martha Knowles, 70, of Nettleton, died at the scene on Highway 178 after the vehicle she was traveling in exited the Peppertown off-ramp. Knowles was a passenger in the car driven by her husband, Jack. He is listed in stable condition at North Mississippi Medical Center. Both were wearing seat belts.
The driver of the second car did not sustain any injuries.