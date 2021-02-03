Supervisor Eric Hughes informed the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors at their Jan. 19 meeting that he has been working with legislators to get a vaccination location in Itawamba County.
During a phone call received by Hughes during the meeting, Representative Donnie Bell elaborated, saying that Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs assured that Itawamba County would get vaccines but could not give a date.
As of Feb. 1, Mississippi reports administering a total of 217,443 first dose vaccines and 26,447 second dose vaccines.
Of those, 1,198 were accounted for by Itawamba County residents.
As of Feb. 2, Itawamba County has reported 2,783 confirmed cases and 68 confirmed deaths due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s (MSDH) weekly K-12 Covid-19 report, Itawamba County Schools had a total of eight confirmed teachers quarantined for the week and 123 quarantined students.
Itawamba Attendance Center made up 61 of those student quarantines and two teacher quarantines, while Mantachie Elementary accounted for 32 students and three teachers. Tremont Attendance Center had 19 quarantined students and one teacher, with Fairview Attendance Center and Mantachie High School accounting for four students and one teacher each. There were three students quarantined at Dorsey Attendance Center.
As of January 22, Itawamba Attendance Center had 17 confirmed COVID-19 positive students for the month of January. Mantachie Elementary school had eight students confirmed positive for COVID-19 and Mantachie High School had twelve students conformed positive.
Tremont, Dorsey, and Fairview Attendance Centers each have had 1-5 teachers confirmed positive for COVID-19. Case numbers between 1-5 are suppressed to protect personal identity.
According to the MSDH website, appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccination are in high demand, and appointments may not be available in all areas. Itawamba County residents currently have to travel outside of the county to receive the vaccine.
All Mississippians 65 and over and anyone aged 16-64 years old with certain chronic health conditions are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, along with long-term care facility residents and staff and healthcare personnel including EMTs and paramedics.
According to the MSDH website, those who are eligible can be vaccinated at one of their drive-thru locations by making an appointment through their website.