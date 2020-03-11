Itawamba County Board of Supervisors have reaffirmed their ban on hunting and fishing on county-owned land.
During last week’s regular meeting of the local board, 4th District Supervisor and board president Eric “Tiny” Hughes said they would charge anyone caught hunting or fishing on county land with trespassing. Board attorney Bo Russell agreed.
“It is a liability to the county to have anyone on county property in any type of hunting or fishing capacity,” Russell said. “It has to be enforced.”
Questions concerning the issue of whether county leaders permitted hunting and fishing on its land arose after 3rd District Supervisor Terry Moore addressed a hunting incident in his district.
Mississippi trespass laws provide that trespassing is a misdemeanor with fines of $150-$250 for first offenses. For second offenses (occurring within five years), punishment can include fines of $250-$500 and possibly imprisonment for 10-30 days. The fine can be up to $500 with a sentence of up to six months.
Sheriff Chris Dickinson said his office will work hand-in-hand with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (MDWF) in addressing calls his department receives.
“We have a good working relationship with the game wardens. Any calls coming into our office, we’ll be glad to contact them and work with them in the matter,” Dickinson said.