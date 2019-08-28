Supervisors have created a position to help oversee and resolve issues with garbage bill collections.
The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors has voted to name Amy Lentz as the county’s Garbage Billing Hearing Officer. Lentz is currently the county’s purchasing agent. She will absorb her new responsibilities in addition to her current duties.
Supervisors made the vote during their Aug. 20 meeting.
Board attorney Bo Russell and purchasing clerk Stephanie Wright will work with Lentz in investigating and resolving issues with the county’s solid waste billing.
The decision to appoint someone specifically to handle garbage billing concerns was inspired by a recent visit to the Pontotoc offices of Three Rivers Planning and Development District. Lentz, Wright, Board of Supervisors president Eric “Tiny” Hughes, chancery clerk Michelle Clouse, tax collector Debbie Johnson and clerk Cathy Beane made the trip for a work session on the county’s garbage billing software.
The software was developed and is maintained by Three Rivers.
“It’s always good to get a refresher in how things work, and it was very informative,” Hughes said. “We learned at the meeting that several counties were taking the route of selecting a hearing officer to resolve problems.”
According to the Three Rivers SWA Fee Billing Annual Report for 2017-2018, Itawamba County’s annual revenue for garbage collection is over $1.2-million.
There are currently over 7,000 garbage accounts in Itawamba County
Local officials have been fielding ongoing concerns about the way state law ensures taxpayer-funded solid waste departments like Itawamba County’s collect fees. Delinquent garbage fines inevitably become liens on the property at which they were accrued, and Mississippi law allows the county to withhold the car tag of the resident of said property until the delinquent fee is paid.
Updates in the bookkeeping and tracking of delinquent garbage fines have caused multiple local property owners to have their car tags withheld for delinquent fines that seemingly appeared out of nowhere. These fines are sometimes decades old and were accrued by previous property owners.
In theory, the existence of these fines should have been uncovered during a title search of the property prior to its sale. Some property owners have told county officials they performed title searches, which came back clean, only to have delinquent garbage fines emerge years later.
County leaders are hoping having someone dedicated to researching and fixing garbage billing issues will, eventually, bring them to an end.
“Hopefully this step will help resolve some of the issues we’ve been having,” Hughes said.