The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors discussed the terms of the contract between the Port Itawamba and Federal Marine Terminals, Inc. (FMT) during their May 3 meeting.
Casey Franks, Executive Director of the Itawamba County Port Authority, told the board of supervisors the terms for the three-year lease agreement between Itawamba County Port Board and FMT included no payment for the first two years.
“It’s a new business venture and this will give them a chance to build up clientele,” Franks told the Board.
After the first two years, FMT will pay a $3,000 per month lease and a wharfage fee (amount paid of goods brought into the port) of .55 cents per ton. The company will have the option to renegotiate for another two or three years when the current contract ends.
When it comes to the barges, Franks told the board the region or location determined what type of goods the company would be able to secure.
According to their April press release, FMT will be handling a variety of commodities including steel, bulk, forest products, and project cargoes while exploring additional opportunities. The company currently has 13 terminals located in the U.S. East Coast, the Gulf of Mexico, on the Great Lakes, and in the Arctic.
“If they do good, we do good,” Itawamba County Administrator Gary Franks told the board.
Port Itawamba is equipped to handle truck-to-ground storage, ground storage to barge, barge-to-ground, ground storage to truck, and has rail access. The port’s container-on-barge service represents a $4.2-million investment in Itawamba County.
The agreement comes after lease operator SEACOR AMH ended their 6-year stint of running Port Itawamba in July 2020. The Louisiana-based company had overseen Itawamba County’s marine highway container-on-barge system and daily operations at the local port.
Selected to run the port in late 2013, SEACOR’s contract with Itawamba County initially paid $8,000 a month to lease Port Itawamba. The amount was later increased to $28,000 per month.
Franks told the board one or two barges were expected to be arriving at the port within the next week.