Itawamba County leaders have passed a resolution requesting that the county’s citizens comply with the Center for Disease Control guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus COVID-19.
The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors voted on the resolution during a special meeting last Wednesday.
The resolution recommends and requests that Itawamba County residents follow the CDC’s basic rules for slowing the ongoing viral outbreak, including limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, washing hands, traveling only when needed and “maintaining proper social distancing.” The resolution also asks residents to stay home if they are sick.
Although the resolution doesn’t place any restrictions on businesses within the county, it recommends they too follow guidelines from the CDC and Mississippi Department of Health, including offering curbside or delivery service, if possible.
The resolution also commends Itawamba County citizens’ efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to date.
County officials previously closed access to the local courthouse, although the offices within are still open for business online and via phone.