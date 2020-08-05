The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors has voted to close a portion of Shumpert Road in the New Chapel Community, despite repeated pleas from one of the road’s residents.
For the second time in as many meetings, Bill Burleson appeared before the board during their Aug. 3 meeting to reiterate his reasons why the 2-mile paved road that stretches between Patterson Road and Culver Road should remain open. The 74-year-old told the board that by closing Shumpert Road, they are handing over, according to his calculations, a paved road worth more than $700,000 to two property owners.
In their initial discussions of the subject, held during the board’s mid-July meeting, Burleson told supervisors the closure of Shumpert Road would increase emergency response time to his southwest Itawamba County residence and keep the public from accessing the historic Boguegaba Creek, over which a portion of Shumpert Road crosses.
Supervisors told Burleson they sympathized with him, but that closing the road was a matter of safety and practicality.
“I don’t want to close the road; none of us want to close the road,” District 2 Supervisor Ike Johnson told Burleson. “Our concern is safety. We are already being sued for the deaths at the Walkers Levee.”
In Feb. 2019, 21-year-old Joseph L. Moore of Marietta and 24-year-old Sara Sides of Mooreville drowned when the truck they were traveling in slipped off the edge of a narrow, single-lane bridge on Boat Ramp Road in Northwest Itawamba, near Walker’s Levee, and rolled into a creek.
Board President Eric “Tiny” Hughes told The Times he did not know the details of the suit but agreed with Johnson. He added the cost of repairing the aging Boguegaba bridge outweighed the benefits of keeping it open.
“We are concerned about safety and cost,” Hughes said. “Our engineers tell us the cost of replacing the bridge is roughly $3-million.”
District 3 Supervisor Terry Moore told The Times the malicious activity in and around the creek had led the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to issue as many as 10 tickets in recent weeks.
Burleson, however, maintained that closing the road would be shortsighted.
“When you correct a mistake, it’s no longer a mistake,” Burleson told the board. “Kindly be honorable men with commitment and dedication to this county. Correct the mistake.”
The board voted 5-0 in favor of closing Shumpert Road.