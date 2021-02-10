JACKSON • The Mississippi Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and 40-year sentence of an Itawamba County man imprisoned for the 2008 death of his 4-month-old daughter.
The 5-4 decision issued Thursday by the state’s highest court means Joshua Clark will have to serve out his second degree murder sentence in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
“The conviction and 40-year sentence are based on expert testimony that the overwhelming majority of current scientific opinion has discredited,” said Clark’s attorney Jim Waide. “We are going to file a motion for rehearing. Since it was a split decision, we hope that at least one of the justices will reconsider.”
Clark was convicted in Itawamba County Circuit Court in 2016. On appeal, Clark argued that Judge Thomas Garner should not have allowed the undocumented testimony of a state expert. He appealed, arguing that “Shaken Baby Syndrome” has since been disproved by science.
In 2019, the Mississippi Court of Appeals agreed, reversing the conviction and ordering a new trial. The state appealed that decision to the supreme court.
The 41-page majority opinion written by Associate Justice Robert Chamberlin said Gardener was correct in allowing the testimony of Dr. Karen Lakin, who said that in her opinion, the child had been violently shaken, causing a fatal brain injury.
“We must continue to remember that we are jurists, not scientists,” Chamberlain wrote, “Judges are increasingly asked to make scientific determinations based on contradictory science despite not being qualified to do so. Science by nature is seldom certain, and thus the validation of a proposed submission need not be universally accepted.”
Chief Justice Michael Randolph and associate justices James Maxwell, Dawn Beam and Kenneth Griffis joined the majority.
Presiding justices James Kitchens and Leslie King were joined by associate justices Josiah Coleman and David Ishee in the 6-page dissent.
“The State failed to establish that its expert was anything more than a qualified pediatrician,” Ishee wrote. “The circuit court abused its discretion by admitting Dr. Lakin’s testimony.”
Following the Court of Appeals reversal, Clark argued that he should be freed while awaiting a new trial. Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mims, who took over the case following Gardner’s retirement, did not agree. Mims said that since the case was still being appealed, Clark was still technically a convicted murderer and ordered him to remain in prison.
Clark has been in jail or prison for 12 years. He was originally charged with capital murder following the January 2008 death of Kylie Clark. During his first trial in 2010, he accepted a plea agreement, pleaded guilty to depraved heart murder and was sentenced to life in prison. On direct appeal, that plea was vacated by Judge Gardner on the grounds of ineffective counsel. Gardner also presided over the second trial.