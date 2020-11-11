“Earn another 48 minutes,” said two-way star Seth Guin.
“One team was going to turn in their pads at the end of the night, and it wasn’t going to be us,” echoed senior center and fellow leader Reed Hester
That was the mindset of the underdog Mustangs going into Friday night in Clarksdale against Coahoma County-the first playoff game for the Blue and Gold since 2016.
By night’s end the two teams combined for 79 points although early on that did not seem to be the direction for the game. Mantachie had the only score of the first quarter, relying on their tried-and-true formula; control the clock with a lengthy drive and cap it off with a 1-yard scoring trudge by senior Patrick Mangels.
The defense continued to hold strong early into the second quarter, allowing the offense to string together another nice drive, again with another Mangels scoring run, this time from four-yards out, followed by a successful two-point conversion to make it 14-0 Mustangs.
“I play to the best of my ability to help the team keep moving forward,” said Mangels. “I know even [when] I start off slow my teammates are there to push me back on the right path, so I don’t feel pressure, not even in the playoffs.”
After another defensive stop, they were able to extend the lead farther, switching from thunder to lightning, feeding the speedy sophomore Hunter Hester for a 2-yard sweep score and successful extra point making it 21-0.
The Red Panthers quickly tacked on a pair of scores before the defense could blink, narrowing the once-wide gap to 21-12 at halftime.
Tides shifted favorably for the Mustangs after the intermission, with the offense turning to their tandem of Hester and Luke Ellis, with each scoring on consecutive drives from two and 16 yards respectively, re-extending the lead to 33-12.
Coahoma County answered with a 25-yard passing score and a conversion to close out the period at a 33-20 tally, and after another Ellis score to open the final quarter that made it 39-20, the Red Panthers ran the ensuing kickoff all the way to the crib to make 39-28.
With tensions high and bleachers full of Mantachie faithfuls, starving for playoff success in a program that had fallen on hard times of late, the new coaching staff rallied the troops for one last stand.
Ken Adams’ offense, fittingly molded after the 1980s SMU “Pony Express,” answered with their biggest score of the season, a four-yard scamper by Ellis, his third of the night, giving the Mustangs a 45-28 lead with only eight minutes remaining.
}The defensive unit that started the night so strong spent most of the second half in a shaky stumble, but down the stretch with everything on the line they came through. Despite one more score late by the Red Panthers, coordinator Scott Booth’s regime held long enough to secure a 45-34 win for the Mantachie brigade.
The offensive stats for the Mustangs were mind-boggling. Three different players eclipsed the century mark on the ground. Mangels led the way with 168 yards on 22 carries, followed by Ellis who had 17 carries for 122 yards, and finally Hester totaling 107 yards on 12 carries and a team high 8.9 yards per attempt.
Taking into account that it was the first playoff experience for any of the Mustang players, the showing lands all the more impressive. The seniors were especially vocal after the game, viewing it as a culmination of everything they had been working for in their careers, having been tasked with being the foundation for a program forced to rebuild from the ground-up.
“This team has made major strides in such a short amount of time,” said Hester. “We put in so much effort in every week just to get better, and I feel like winning a playoff game really showed that.”
Guin shared similar thoughts but also added that the game transcended just the players on the field.
“The last playoff win for this program was in 2013, so when that time finally ran off the clock the feeling was indescribable, because we knew it was a win for the community as a whole.”
The Mustangs will host the second round of the playoffs, drawing powerhouse Calhoun City on Friday at 7 p.m.