A suspect being held in the Union County Jail is facing multiple charges across North Mississippi, including home invasion and kidnapping in Itawamba County.
George Anderson, 52, of Tupelo was arrested in Desoto County on Sept. 28 and brought to Union County to face charges.
Union County Sheriff’s Department then notified Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department (ICSD) that Anderson, a suspect in burglaries in multiple counties, including Prentiss, Marshall, Lafayette, Union, Itawamba, Benton and Marion, Ala. counties had been arrested.
According to an Oct. 9 press release, ICSD investigators responded to a home invasion in the Clay Community on Sept. 17. They discovered a 74-year-old female tied up. The victim was able to give a description of the man who had broken into her home and the vehicle he was driving.
ICSD investigators and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) were able to tie Anderson to the crime after a positive identification was made by the victim.
Anderson will be charged in Itawamba County for burglary, breaking and entering of a dwelling, home invasion, and kidnapping. According to Investigator Jason Dickinson, since the victim is elderly, the charges will be enhanced.