Sweet and Sour Chicken
2 1/2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts
salt and pepper
1 cup cornstarch
3 eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1 cup sugar
6 tablespoon ketchup
3/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
1. Cut the chicken into bite-sized chunks. Season with salt and pepper.
2. Preheat the oven to 325ºF.
3. Put the cornstarch in a shallow bowl. Put the eggs in a separate bowl. Place the oil in a large skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Dredge the chicken in the cornstarch, then dip in the egg. Add to the hot oil and brown on all sides. You do not need to cook the chicken through, just brown the outside to get a crispy exterior. Transfer the chicken to a 9×13-inch baking dish and continue with the remaining chicken.
4. Mix sugar, ketchup, cider vinegar, soy sauce and garlic powder. Pour the sauce over the top of the chicken.
5.Bake the chicken for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Serve over prepared rice.