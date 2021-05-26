A few months ago, you could ask anyone in town what they felt downtown Fulton needed most and, with very few exceptions, the answer would be something sweet.
After all, the town is pretty well stocked with good restaurants and has been for some time. There’s no shortage of boutiques. But, for those of us who can’t consider a good meal complete unless our sweet tooth has been soothed, having date night in Fulton was like going to Disney World and finding out that Splash Mountain is closed. You’re still going to have fun, but there’s a very tangible feeling that you’ve missed an important part.
Fulton native and owner of the recently opened Sweett T’s Ice Cream Shop, Taylor Hughes, couldn’t have agreed more. That feeling is what led her to open downtown’s newest and certainly most buzzworthy spot.
“This is part of what we needed to continue to revive downtown,” said Hughes, a stay at home mom to her two-year-old son.
Sweett T’s, located at 106 North Gaither Street in the old Caffeinated Indian location, is providing downtown Fulton with a variety of icy and baked treats. From frozen snowballs to warm and gooey baked cookies, there truly is something for every dessert lover at Sweett T’s.
Hughes told the Times that their reception to downtown has been warm if not slightly overwhelming at some points.
“We’ve gone through three shipments this week from Blue Bell. Some flavors we just can’t keep, and I’ve had to turn people away at points,” said Hughes whose shop offers eight different flavors of ice cream.
But, never fear, Itawambians. Hughes assured that they have made space in the back for backup shipments and running out shouldn’t be a problem any longer.
In addition to ice cream, Sweett T’s is serving up a much sought after favorite confection, skillet cookies. Skillet cookies consist of chocolate chip cookie dough baked in a small cast iron skillet with two heaping scoops of vanilla ice cream with chocolate and caramel drizzled and blasts of whipped cream over the top. This dessert might be the pinnacle of decadence and is the perfect size for sharing with a friend.
A favorite item for Sweett T’s younger customers are their dipped cones. Waffle cones are dipped in chocolate then rolled in sprinkles or even Fruity Pebbles breakfast cereal for a fun and colorful addition to any frozen after school treat. For those with a heartier appetite, you can get your scoops served inside of a freshly made bubble cone which is sort of like a waffle cone, but if it was made with an actual waffle. So instead of being crunchy, it’s super soft and fluffy.
Another crowd favorite are their Icebergs. An Iceberg is a combination of their Shaved Ice Snowballs with scoops of Blue Bell Ice Cream.
Hughes shared that they do have plans for adding more desserts, including brownies and other confections that can also serve as a vehicle for copious amounts of ice cream, syrup, and sprinkles. Hughes added that it’s been suggested to her more than once that an espresso machine would make a great addition to the shop, especially for winter customers, but time will tell whether that pans out or not.
At this point, you’d be hard pressed to think of something that downtown Fulton doesn’t offer. Hughes says the only thing she hopes for downtown, the home of her new business, is to see the area continue to grow and thrive.
With this latest piece of the puzzle in place, it seems that the future of downtown Fulton is looking pretty sweet.