Tremont Attendance Center senior Lily Barnett received a Silver Key in Photography from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, making her only the second person from Itawamba County to place in the contest.
Barnett’s teacher, April Beasley is the only other individual to receive a Scholastic Award.
Beasley received a Silver Key in photography her sophomore year, and a Gold Key her junior year in photography. In 2011, her senior year, Beasley won a Gold Key for her photography portfolio.
The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, a nonprofit whose mission is to identify students with exceptional artistic and literary talent and present their remarkable work to the world. According to their website, they are the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens.
Beasley graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in 2011 and began teaching art at Tremont Attendance Center in 2020.