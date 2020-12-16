What was supposed to have been a rebuilding year for the Itawamba Agricultural High School football team turned into a season that saw the Indians finish second in division 2-4A appear in the North Half finals for only the second time in school history. Junior Tae Chandler was named the 2-4A Player of the Year and was joined by 14 teammates who earned honors on the All-Division rosters.
First team: Isaac Smith - wide receiver and defensive back; Garrett Beyer - offensive line; Gavin Freeman - outside linebacker; Maddox Hendricks - kicker and Wade Cannon - long snapper.
Second team: Ty Davis - quarterback; Zion Ashby - wide receiver; Wade Cannon - defensive line; Ethan Shotts - defensive line; Ethan Mauldin - offensive line; Sam Mabus - punter; Marcus Wiggington - linebacker; Derrico Dilworth - linebacker; Marquion Green - outside linebacker and Jaxon Nolan - defensive back.