This semester in my sophomore English class I’ve focused my teaching units on a study of various characters in literature. I have incorporated everything from comic book heroes to Shakespearean characters so tragically flawed we can’t decide if we love them, hate them, hate ourselves because we have a soft spot for such characters, or simply are entertained by the fact we despise them.
The hero / villain dynamic is as old as time: David and Goliath, Cain and Abel, the Southeastern Conference versus the rest of the football playing universe, you get the idea. Perhaps I’ve read one too many books in too short of a time period (thank you, quarantine), but after a while, heroes and villain by themselves become predictable. Think about it: the hero will always be the good guy and the villain will always be the bad guy, and everything will always be delivered to us in a neatly tied bow. Superman, circa 1978, will fly around the world against the natural orbit, reversing time, showing Lex Luther who’s boss, and getting the girl in the end.
Enter the antihero. In my humble opinion, if there are people on earth struggling with the meaning of life and our places in it, there will always be a place for the antihero – on the big screen, or the small screen, the stage, or in literature – it makes no difference. The age-old question remains: Does life imitate art, or is art, inspired by the emotional unpredictability of life?
Merriam Webster defines antihero as a protagonist, or notable figure conspicuously lacking in explicit heroic qualities. Let me put it to you this way: If the hero is the good guy, and the villain is the bad guy, the antihero is somewhere in the middle. Some things are black and white, good or bad, right or wrong, but mostly there are flawed human beings walking around simply doing the very best we can with the tools we have, trying to feel truly seen and understood.
Recently, while teaching my second class of the day, one of my deep thinkers named Nicholas, asked me a question that will stay with me as long as I live. During a pause in the lecture, this bright, but quiet teenaged boy asked, “Ms. C, would you consider yourself an antihero?” To be quite honest, I was so unprepared to answer the unexpected inquiry, before I knew it, I turned the question back to him and said, “Nicholas, what do you think?” A) In teaching, this is known as the Socratic method. Experienced teachers do this all the time to challenge kids to think for themselves. B) If a teacher is brave enough to ask a student their opinion, I know I better be darn confident in myself enough to hear the answer. His answer provided such a tender and sincere moment in my classroom, it left me with a lump in my throat and a tear in my eye. My student proceeded to list the reasons I am, in fact, an antihero.
1. You are an underdog, you are unpredictable, but you work hard to get things done.
2. You aren’t perfect, but you know who you are.
3. You aren’t judgmental of others, because you always say most people are just doing the very best they know how.
That child managed to do the near impossible; he rendered me speechless. About that time, the bell rang, and the class shuffled out the door. I was so thankful for a few minutes of free time, because after the last student left the room, I sat alone at my desk and shed a few tears. I’m still trying to figure out why I was so moved that day. Maybe it’s because I’ve taught more by my behavior than my words ever will. Perhaps because I have never tried to be perfect in presence of others, that my students feel safe to make their own mistakes. Could it be in the gray of our humanity, I’ve managed to extend grace to others and in moments of my deepest vulnerabilities, that grace has been returned to me?
I’ve made peace with the fact that I am, indeed, an imperfect person, in the perfect circumstance that is my life, merely trying to savor moments of joy – big and small; I will spend my life loving other people for who they are, not who the world says they should be. Love isn’t finite. There will always be enough to go around, if we can just be willing to extend grace to each other, but more importantly to ourselves. In a world filled with so much gray, one thing is mighty clear. The way I see it, because of grace we are truly able to love, and because we are loved, we are secure enough to extend grace to others.