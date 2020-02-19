My daughter, away at college, FaceTimes me at least every other day. She usually calls at 3:15 p.m. on the dot, just about the time the last bell rings for the day and my classroom empties. Usually, our conversations consist of Nora pacing around her dorm room venting about her classes, then plopping down on her unmade bed, laptop in hand. When her anxiety is high, I reassure her she will, in fact, become a doctor. I always tease her that she doesn’t have a choice because she will be the only Cipkowski child paying for my nursing home. That statement always brings a smile to her face as we end the conversation.
After ending one of our recent calls, I began I erase the whiteboard in my classroom to prepare for the next day, when I glanced up at the date scrawled in the top left-hand corner: February 5, 2020. For a few minutes, I couldn’t remember the significance of the date. Then it dawned on me – National Signing Day! February 5 was the day that student athletes commit to play at the college level.
I quickly scrolled through Facebook and Twitter and found my friend Jessica’s page and saw a heartfelt story WTVA had written about her son, Pete, a senior at Amory High School, and his teammates and fellow signees. As I watched the two-minute clip, I was so proud of Pete. He had committed to play football for Missouri Western University.
The thing is, this is a kid who never dreamed early in high school that football would be his ticket to college. I think it’s safe to say baseball was his first love. Over the last two seasons, I watched him grow into the athlete he is. He worked hard with little fanfare.
I thought of Pete and his three other teammates who were courageous enough to follow their dreams, and of their parents, who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this day possible. The long hours. The weekend road trips to visit college campuses. The early mornings and the late nights. National Signing Day isn’t just about the players; this is the parents’ day too … a day that makes all the sacrifices and support worth it.
Someone recently asked me, “Why are you always chasing greatness – something that may never come?” I wanted to scream, “Why not?” Maybe I’m naïve, but the older I get, the more I am convinced that life requires courage. For far too long, I have been bogged down by fear, afraid of stepping out of my comfort zone. For as long as I can remember, I’ve said “someday.” Well, someday requires some sort of action today. I’d rather die chasing my passions than wallow in the boredom of mediocrity.
Greatness does not always mean wealth or fame. Greatness is simply having the courage to reach one’s fullest potential. I’ve had the privilege of watching a young father grow into the man I believe he was always meant to be. His children bring him a joy I have rarely seen. His goal in life is to finish college and raise his children. To some, that’s a small life. To him, it’s absolutely everything. I admire it fiercely.
For Nora, greatness is chasing the dream of med school. Greatness is also Pete and his teammates on signing day. Greatness is parents looking on with pride. Greatness is a dad with a smile on his face coaching little league. Maybe, my greatness looks like constantly working to better myself, loving without fear, or even having the guts to write this. What’s yours?