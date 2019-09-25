The Mantachie Mustangs hosted the 3A Hatley Tigers in a Friday-night matchup of former division rivals.
Hatley got the ball first to begin the game but was unable to score. They gave the ball back to the Mustangs in excellent field position. Starting at the Tigers’ 41-yard line, Mantachie used a balanced attack on offense and scored on a pass from senior Jacob Frazier to senior Jake Wiygul in the back corner of the end zone. The extra point was good; the Mustangs led 7-0.
Hatley started their next drive at their own 5-yard line but was moving the ball well when the first quarter ended. The Mustangs halted the drive in its tracks at their own 4-and-a-half yard line when Mantachie recovered a fumbled snap.
The Mustangs’ next drive was mainly on the ground, but after a shovel pass to Luke Ellis for a hefty gain, a few plays later Frazier ran it in for the touchdown. The extra point was no good, and Mantachie led 13-0.
Hatley responded with a 65-yard scoring drive; all 12 plays were on the ground. Mantachie led 13-7. With just over four minutes left in the half, Mantachie fumbled the kick return. On the next play, senior Micah Miller intercepted the Tiger pass near the 2-yard line and returned it to the 25-yard line, giving the offense some breathing room. Junior Patrick Mangels soon picked up a first down with the run, but the Mustangs were unable to do anything with the limited amount of time left in the quarter. The entered the break leading 13-7.
Mantachie received the kick to begin the third and it was a quick three-and-out. Hatley’s next drive was a bit longer but not by much and also resulted in a punt.
Mantachie was moving the ball on their next drive, but a pass from Frazier slipped through his receiver’s hands. The ball bobbled in the air a bit before Hatley’s Hayden Parker snagged and returned it to the house for a touchdown. They missed the extra point, and the score was knotted at 13-13.
Senior return man Andrew Miller had a nice return on the ensuing kickoff, and a penalty added extra yardage to the run. The Mustang offense took over near midfield. Frazier connected with senior Noa Guess multiple times during the drive before Luke Ellis scored to push the Mustangs back into the lead. The extra point was no good, but the Mustangs led 19-13 with just under four minutes left in the third quarter.
On the second play of Hatley’s drive, Markel Hunt had a nice run to the Mustang 4-yard line before senior Peyden Franks caught him, and a penalty set the Tigers up at first-and-goal at the 2-yard line. Hatley scored on the next play and, with the extra point, went up 20-19.
Another nice return by Miller on the kickoff set the Mustangs up in decent field position, but an interception ended the drive.
The fourth quarter began with Hatley facing a third-and-3. A flag moved them back 5 yards. Then, Hatley called a timeout followed by a Mantachie timeout. The defense wasn’t able to get the stop and the Tigers moved the chains on the next play and was moving the ball down the field when they fumbled. Mantachie took over with a little over six minutes left in the game.
The Mustangs fumbled two plays later and gave the ball back to Hatley. Four rushes later, Hatley had scored and pushed their lead to 27-19.
Mantachie turned the ball over on downs on their next possession, and Hatley scored on a run with a shortened field to pull ahead 34-19.
Mantachie then moved the ball deep into Hatley territory, but two incompletions, a flag and a sack set up a fourth-and-forever. Frazier’s pass fell incomplete.
The Tigers headed back to Monroe County with a 34-19 win in a game that was much tighter than the final score suggests.
This week
- Mantachie hosts the 4A Mooreville Troopers in a matchup with their Highway 371 rival Friday night at Mustang Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.