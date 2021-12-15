Christmas came early for the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center.
Tremont native Eddie Wilson presented a $10,000 check to TWLC Director Larry Cantrell during the Mississippi School of Music’s Christmas in Dixie Concert last week. Once again, the TWLC event was standing room only as students from the Mississippi School of Music presented a host of holiday classics led by instructor, Tony Hooper.
Cantrell told the crowd gathered that the donation will go toward a much needed roof for the center.
“We are so thankful for this,” said Cantrell. “We just can’t say it enough.”
Wilson, who now resides in Tennessee, emotionally told the group how special the town where he had spent his youth in was.
“There’s nothing like Tremont. It’s a special place,” he told the crowd.
Wilson told The Times he wanted the donation to be in honor of Buster Davis. Davis was instrumental in securing and supporting the TWLC before his death.
Cantrell told those in attendance the plan is replace the roof on the building and begin renovations in the area to the back of the room currently used as a concert and event venue. Seating in the renovated area would hold up to 800 people he told the crowd.
Also in the works are plans to reopen the restaurant under the name Kelly’s Kitchen. The new proprietors are working to get the space ready and are set to open at the beginning of 2022.
Work on the Tammy Wynette Legacy Park, named after the legendary country music singer and Tremont native, has been ongoing since 2012. The project received $2.5 million in state bonds in 2014, allowing construction of the site, located in a repurposed factory building on Highway 178, to begin in earnest.
In recent months, the board of TWLC has secured new signage, made multiple upgrades to the center, and refurbished the “First Lady Acres” gates that once stood at Wynette’s Nashville home.