Taylor Coker has been a member of the Mantachie Lady Mustang softball teams for the last six years. Her stellar defense in the outfield propelled her to the All-Division team the last two seasons and helped her team win two division titles. In 2017, the Lady Mustang fast-pitch team won the North Half championship and finished runner-up in the state championship series.
Coker is the Mantachie High School class of 2020 salutatorian and Star Student. She was recently named a member of the school’s Hall of Fame.
Coker is a member of the 30 ACT Club, Anchor Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club and the Science Honors Society.
Coker plans to attend Itawamba Community College then the Mississippi University for Women to earn a degree in nursing.
She is the daughter of Michael and Melissa Coker.