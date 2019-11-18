Fulton, Miss. – Ten Itawamba Community College soccer players have earned postseason honors with four named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Region 23 Teams, six earning Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) All-Conference honors, and Coach David Strother being named MACJC Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year.
Five Lady Indians receive postseason honors; Strother dubbed conference coach of the year
Five Lady Indians received postseason honors with Emily Hayward (Oxford) and Grace Joyce (Oxford) being named to the NJCAA All-Region 23 Team, and the trio of Anna Wesleigh Driskell (Tupelo), Ashley Stevens (Amory) and Ally Shinall (Oxford) earning All-MACJC honors.
Hayward scored a team-high 17 goals and had six assists last season while Joyce scored 12 goals and had a team-high eight assists.
Driskell, who earned Keeper of the Week honors six times last season, had 128 saves and a save percentage of .780 in 21 games.
Stevens had nine goals and six assists in her freshman season, and Shinall had four goals and six assists.
Strother was named conference Coach of the Year after his team had a historic season that included a share of the North Division title, a trip to the conference title game, a 16-game win streak and winning a program record-setting 17 games.
Indians have five receive postseason honors
Five Indians earned postseason honors with Clayton O’Daniel (Tupelo) and Irvin Rodriguez (Pelham, Ala.) receiving NJCAA All-Region 23 Team honors, and Brayden Hellums (Olive Branch), David Marquez (Madrid, Spain) and Carson O’Daniel (Tupelo) earning All-MACJC recognition.
Clayton O’Daniel had nine goals and a team-high eight assists last season, and Rodriguez scored a team-high 10 goals and added four assists.
Hellums anchored the Indians defense that helped them advance to playoffs and finished second in the North Division. Marquez scored two goals and had five assists, and Carson O’Daniel had one goal and two assists.
