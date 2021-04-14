The Itawamba Agricultural High School tennis team's season came to an end last week at the 2-4A individual division tournament in Tupelo with no athlete from IAHS advanced to the playoffs.
Results:
Mixed Doubles: Mallory Parker and Frank Rodriguez, Round 1 - Shannon: 6-1, 6-0; Semifinals: South Pontotoc - 4-6, 1-6
Boys Doubles No. 1: Wade Cannon and Carson Gray, Round 1 - Mooreville (2): 6-3, 6-2; Round 2 - Caledonia (1), 0-6, 4-6
Boys Doubles No. 2: Landon Brown and Will Turner, Round 1- Mooreville (1), 2-6, 0-6
Girls Doubles No. 1: Emma Logan and Natalia Rodriguez, Round 1- Bye Round 2 - Shannon (1), 6-1, 6-0; Semifinals - Pontotoc (2), 4-6, 6-4, 0-6
Girls Doubles No. 2: Ava Logan and Taylor Bennett, Round 1- South Pontotoc (2), 0-6, 1-6
Boys Singles: Dylan Quinn, Round 1- Pontotoc, 1-6, 0-6
Girls Singles: Presley Quinn, Round 1 - Mooreville, 6-0, 6-0; Semifinals - Caledonia, 0-6, 0-6