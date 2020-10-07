Tombigbee Electric Power Association has reached a milestone in phase one of their fiber construction project.
Last week, following successful testing of their fiber broadband services, the 100th customer was officially connected.
As of August, they had 242 miles of fiber installed and are still managing their goal of approximately 20-25 miles of fiber optics cable installed per week.
TEPA representative, Matt Fennell, told The Times that soon TEPA will be installing a new feeder which will extend their current connection area to their customers residing from I-22 to the Monroe County line.
TEPA estimates a total of 804 miles of fiber optics cable will be installed, reaching over 15,000 potential customers within their service area.
Fennell, described the community response as “very positive” as people are more and more clearly seeing the need for broadband service, particularly in the more rural areas of Itawamba and Lee counties.
Additionally, TEPA has started work on a CARES Act Project which will enable them to provide broadband service to over 2,600 previously unserved members.
According to their website, TEPA received a CARES Act grant in the amount of $4.2 million. In order to receive the grant, that amount will be matched by TEPA which will make up the rest of the project’s $8.4 million price tag. The CARES Act project is estimated to be complete by the end of the year. Fennel explained that this “aggressive schedule” is necessary in order to better and more quickly meet the needs of their customers who are schooling online due to COVID restrictions.
TEPA hopes to complete phase one of this four phase project in early Spring of 2021, ultimately wrapping up in early 2023 assuming there are no major setbacks.
Fulton Telephone Company is making strides as in their mission to bring broadband to Fulton.
During the Oct. 5 Itawamba County Board of Supervisors meeting, Kevin Timmons, FTC’s Assistant General Manager told the group they are fully set up within the city limits of Fulton and the Dorsey area. Timmons said they are working their way into Mantachie and Tremont.
Broadband is currently in use at the Itawamba County Courthouse, the ICDC, and lines are in place at the new Itawamba County Jail.
Both Timmons and FTC’s Sales and Marketing Director, Jonathan Goodin reported to the board they are currently working on a broadband project with the Itawamba County School District to provide broadband access at local volunteer fire departments to provide service for students in the most rural areas of the county.
Details are currently being worked out with the ICSD.