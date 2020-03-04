Tombigbee Electric Power Association (TEPA) is well into the first phase of its project to offer broadband internet.
TEPA General Manager Bill Long told The Times barring some unforeseen delays in construction, TEPA will begin offering its Fulton customers broadband service within six months.
“Most of Fulton incorporated area east of the waterway is in the first phase and is planned to have the opportunity to receive internet and telephone service within the next six months,” Long said.
According to a media release on their website, TEPA contracted with broadband consultant Conexon for the design and construction of the network. The project will have four phases.
Long said recent weeks of rainy weather have been a factor in the project’s timing, but not a significant one.
“Our contract crews will curtail work on rainy days and make use of fair weather at a later time,” he said. “They are somewhat flexible with bad weather and work while the weather is suitable, since they get paid by the amount of work they get done, that’s an incentive to work when the weather permits.”
TEPA will install approximately 804 miles of fiber optics cable throughout its coverage area. An estimated 15,235 customers will have to option to sign on to the service once it’s available.
Long said TEPA is installing approximately 167 miles of cable Fulton area, covering some 3,000 potential customers.
TEPA’s board of directors approved the broadband project last August, following a change in Mississippi law that allowed electric power associations to sell internet service. The project will span TEPA’s eight counties at a cost of roughly $95-million.
The company’s fiber optics network will enable significant upgrades, enhancements and Smartgrid capabilities for virtually every aspect of TEPA’s electrical distribution infrastructure. According to Long, the coop’s members will have access to some of the fastest and most affordable broadband capabilities in the country.
“For more than 85 years, our coop has maintained a commitment to providing a vital service to the communities and members we serve in a way that is affordable and accessible,” Long said. “We bought electricity where no one else would and radically improved people’s lives. Broadband represents today’s opportunity for us to do that once again.”