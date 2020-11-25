Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC) recently selected Tombigbee Electric Power Association (TEPA) as the recipient of their Large Business of the Year Award.
“Every year we take nominations from our members and board of directors for the award,” ICDC Executive Director Vaunita Martin told The Times. “The business must have 25 or more employees to be nominated for the award.”
After the selection process, TEPA was chosen to receive the award.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are honored to receive this award,” TEPA General Manager William “Bill” Long told The Times.
The co-op has been serving area residents for over 80 years. According to their website, a charter was granted to the Lee County Rural Electric Power Association in Feb. 1934. The following June, the Tennessee Valley Authority(TVA) took over lines serving electric customers in Fulton and other townships in surrounding counties from the Mississippi Power Company.
In 1935 the name was changed to Tombigbee Electric Power Association with the group purchasing all of the distribution lines in the area from TVA. They began operation as a co-operative with 168 miles of line and 151 members.
In Aug. 2019, TEPA board of directors approved its largest endeavor in decades, a broadband project that spans eight counties at a cost of roughly $95-million. The company’s fiber optics network will enable significant upgrades, enhancements, and Smartgrid capabilities for virtually every aspect of its electrical distribution infrastructure.
Long said their board spent many hours in discussion and research on whether or not pursuing broadband was feasible for the co-op.
“Our Board worked many long hours studying whether TEPA should undertake this challenge or not. We held meetings with area education leaders, business and industry owners and leaders, as well as receiving input from those in the region that provide medical and telemedicine services,” Long said. “The response was a resounding YES, that the community needs improved broadband service.”
Long said, after they decided to move forward with the project, they set their sights on offering high-speed broadband services to all TEPA customers at a competitive price.
“Getting started has been a tremendous challenge, but we are well underway with 250 members taking service at this point,” he said. “Our goal is to offer broadband service to all 44,000 of our members during the next four years.”
Martin told The Times it’s not just the company’s willingness to bring much-needed broadband services to the county that put them in the running when it came to the annual award, but also their willingness to serve the public quickly and efficiently during difficult times.
“During storms and times of need, they ensure that everyone is back up and going, not only here, but across the U.S.,” she said. “We appreciate their willingness to continue their investment by providing broadband to the surrounding area. Both of these services help us to recruit more businesses and residents to Itawamba County and it increases our competitiveness. They are very deserving of this award.”