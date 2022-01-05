The people of Mingo County West Virginia have been fighting coal companies for over a century. The fight has really been a war and like all wars, the battles have brought death, destruction and, sometimes, change.
Kris Maher’s Desperate: An Epic Battle for Clean Water and Justice in Appalachia published in October 2021 by Scribner takes readers through a yearslong battle by Mingo County residents and the environmental lawyer Kevin Thompson, himself a West Virginia native, against Massey Energy over well water contamination in several Mingo communities. It should be noted that several of the residents have worked for Massey at points in their lives and most of the residents proudly have generations of connection to the mining industry. The job of mining coal as an occupation is generally never the issue when miners and their families take up a fight against the companies. Instead, it’s about safety and protecting the ones they love.
Massey’s subsidiary Rawl Sales and Processing began injecting slurry, a liquid byproduct of mining, into old mines years ago. Over the decades, Mingo County residents began to notice changes in their well water and changes to their health, oftentimes significant issues. They began to believe recent contamination caused by the slurry. Early on, residents believed that the contamination came from a leaking impoundment built to contain the slurry. The injection sites were found later, and the extent of the injection of slurry into old mines in Mingo County was hidden by Rawl Sales and Massey for years.
At this point, Thompson enters the picture, meets with the concerned residents in a local church and takes the fight to the courts. The book covers almost a decade and at times is so wild that one would think they’re reading a novel. The reports and evidence shared in the book is massive, but well-presented so that readers don’t get overwhelmed. Two of the most startling events is the book is the extremely high levels of lead, arsenic and other contaminants in water in the wells, and that the Massey CEO Don Blakenship was able to get a water line ran to his house that provided him with safe water from the local water supply while they deemed it too expensive to run the line to his working class neighbors.
Maher lays the book out in a very clear timeline of the events during the legal battle, and he also does a good job explaining the history of the area, why residents distrust the mining companies. Desperate does seem to wrap up in a hurry but, at the same time, it isn’t hurried. Maher doesn’t lose readers at the book’s conclusion by going into technical details about the end result and also the aftermath for the communities’ residents, Thompson, Blankenship and Massey.
Maher’s Desperate puts in stark terms the human costs associated with the coal needed to power much of the world. Residents finally got the clean water they fought for, but this reader was left wondering just how much justice the people along the Tug Fork in Rawl, Lick Creek and Merrimac received in the end.